Azul to acquire Avianca Brazil's AOC, slots and aircraft in up to USD105m deal

Azul Linhas Aereas and Avianca Brazil signed (11-Mar-2019) a non binding agreement to acquire "certain assets of Avianca Brasil for the indicative purchase price of up to USD105 million". The assets will be transferred to a new entity free and clear of all debts and liabilities (NewCo). The proposed NewCo solely includes certain assets selected by Azul including Avianca Brazil's operating certificate, 70 slot pairs and approximately 30 A320 aircraft. [more - original PR]