25-Mar-2020 11:57 AM

Azul: 'This is not a problem of mismanagement by any airline... this is a catastrophe'

Azul CEO John Rodgerson, in a conference call about the COVID-19 pandemic, stated (24-Mar-2020) "This is not a problem of mismanagement by any airline in the world, this is a catastrophe that has taken over the economy". He added: "We believe this is a two to three months problem then we will get back to build up the demand" and have "close to a full schedule by July". However, Azul is also working with the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic could last six months.

