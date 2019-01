Azul stated (02-Jan-2018) it was "once again... the most on time airline in Brazil and South America" in 2018. The airline reported 89.5% of services departed within 15 minutes of the scheduled time and 86.47% of services arrived on time in 2018. Azul said the figures place it among the world's top five carriers with more than 100,000 departures p/a. [more - original PR]