25-Sep-2018 10:27 AM

Azul seeks swift transition from E190/195 fleet to 195-E2

Azul Linhas Aereas appointed (24-Sep-2018) Azorra Aviation to remarket its entire Embraer 190/195 fleet. Azul expects to accelerate the transition of its current E1 fleet to Embraer's next generation E195-E2s, contributing to a significant reduction in operating costs. Azul Linhas Aereas CEO John Rodgerson stated: "This advances our initiative to aggressively drive down unit costs, expand margins and transform our fleet to the newest, most fuel efficient and modern fleet in the industry". [more - original PR - English/Portuguese]

