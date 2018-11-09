9-Nov-2018 2:44 PM
Azul reviews 2018 guidance downwards
Azul Linhas Aereas revised (08-Nov-2018) its 2018 guidance as follows:
- Capacity (ASK): 16% increase. Previously 16% to 18% increase. 9M2018: 16.7%;
- Domestic: 7% increase. Previously 7% to 9% increase. 9M2018: 6.5%;
- International: 50% increase. Previously 50% to 55% increase. 9M2018: 62.9%;
- CASK ex fuel: 1% reduction. Previously 1% to 3% reduction. 9M2018: 0.2% reduction;
- Operating margin: 9%. Previously 9% to 11%. 9M2018: 7.8%. [more - original PR]