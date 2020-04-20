20-Apr-2020 8:38 AM
Azul resumes regional services and increases frequencies on some backbone routes
Azul announced (17-Apr-2020) plans to resume operations to Altamira, Macapa, Santarem and Boa Vista effective 22-Apr-2020. The carrier also plans to increase frequencies on Campinas-Recife, Campinas-Salvador, Campinas-Florianópolis, Campinas-Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont, Campinas-Vitoria, Recife-Juazeiro do Norte and Recife-Salvador services. The carrier also resumed Manaus-Belem service on 16-Apr-2020 and plans to resume Manaus services to Boa Vista and Santarem on 22-Apr-2020. Details include:
- Belem-Macapa: 12 times weekly, effective 22-Apr-2020. Four times weekly effective 04-May-2020;
- Belem-Altamira: 12 times weekly, effective 22-Apr-2020;
- Manaus-Santarem: Twice weekly, effective 22-Apr-2020. Three times weekly effective 04-May-2020;
- Belem-Santarem: Three times weekly, effective 04-May-2020;
- Manaus-Boa Vista: Twice weekly, effective 22-Apr-2020. Three times weekly effective 04-May-2020. [more - original PR - Portuguese]