Azul reports USD78.8m operating profit in 3Q2017

Azul reported (09-Nov-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Total operating revenue: BRL1998 million (USD631.6 million), +15.0% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: BRL1749 million (USD552.9 million), +11.3%;
- Fuel: BRL442.7 million (USD140.0 million), +9.4%;
- Labour: BRL328.8 million (USD103.9 million), +23.0%;
- Operating profit: BRL249.3 million (USD78.8 million), +50.1%;
- Net profit (loss): BRL204.0 million (USD64.5 million), +2060.0%;
- Passengers: 5.6 million, +6.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 83.1%, +2.1ppts;
- Yield: BRL32.13 cents (USD10.2 cents), -1.2%;
- Revenue per ASK: BRL30.96 cents (USD9.8 cents), -1.2%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: BRL26.7 cents (USD8.4 cents), +1.3%;
- Cost per ASK: BRL27.1 cents (USD8.6 cents), -1.7%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: BRL20.24 cents (USD6.4 cents), -1.1%;
- Average stage length: 926km, +9.7%;
- Total assets: BRL9010 million (USD2848 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents: BRL485.9 million (USD153.6 million);
- Total liabilities: BRL6492 million (USD2052 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL = USD0.316129