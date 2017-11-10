Loading
10-Nov-2017 10:53 AM

Azul reports USD78.8m operating profit in 3Q2017

Azul reported (09-Nov-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Total operating revenue: BRL1998 million (USD631.6 million), +15.0% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: BRL1749 million (USD552.9 million), +11.3%;
    • Fuel: BRL442.7 million (USD140.0 million), +9.4%;
    • Labour: BRL328.8 million (USD103.9 million), +23.0%;
  • Operating profit: BRL249.3 million (USD78.8 million), +50.1%;
  • Net profit (loss): BRL204.0 million (USD64.5 million), +2060.0%;
  • Passengers: 5.6 million, +6.7%;
  • Passenger load factor: 83.1%, +2.1ppts;
  • Yield: BRL32.13 cents (USD10.2 cents), -1.2%;
  • Revenue per ASK: BRL30.96 cents (USD9.8 cents), -1.2%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASK: BRL26.7 cents (USD8.4 cents), +1.3%;
  • Cost per ASK: BRL27.1 cents (USD8.6 cents), -1.7%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: BRL20.24 cents (USD6.4 cents), -1.1%;
  • Average stage length: 926km, +9.7%;
  • Total assets: BRL9010 million (USD2848 million);
  • Cash and cash equivalents: BRL485.9 million (USD153.6 million);
  • Total liabilities: BRL6492 million (USD2052 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL = USD0.316129

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More