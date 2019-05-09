Azul reports double digit profit declines in 1Q2019, liabilities exceed assets

Azul reported (09-May-2019) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2019:

Operating revenue: BRL2542 million (USD674.1 million), +16.0%year-on-year;

Operating costs: BRL2206 million (USD585.1 million), +21.3%; Fuel: BRL697.4 million (USD184.9 million), +20.8%; Labour: BRL457.6 million (USD121.4 million), +37.1%;

Operating profit: BRL335.6 million (USD89.0 million), -10.1%;

Net profit: BRL137.7 million (USD36.5 million), -20.1%;

Average fare: BRL382.3 (USD101.4), +1.6%;

Yield: BRL 35.75 cents (USD 9.5 cents), -0.3%;

Revenue per ASK: BRL 30.58 cents (USD 8.1 cents), stable;

Passenger revenue per ASK: BRL 29.29 cents (USD 7.8 cents), -0.6%;

Cost per ASK: BRL 26.54 cents (USD 7.0 cents), +4.6%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: BRL 18.15 cents (USD 4.8 cents), +4.8%;

Total assets: BRL16,742 million (USD4440 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: BRL908.4 million (USD240.9 million);

Total liabilities: BRL17,214 million (USD4565 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.265195