7-Nov-2019 10:00 AM
Azul pax up 36% in Oct-2019 on 33% more ASKs
Azul Linhas Aereas reported (06-Nov-2019) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2019:
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +36.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: +40.1%;
- International: +23.3%;
- Passenger capacity (ASKs): +33.3%;
- Domestic: +36.3%;
- International: +22.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.2%, +1.8ppts;
- Domestic: 83.9%, +2.3ppts;
- International: 85.4%, +0.5ppts.
Azul CEO John Rodgerson stated: "Passenger demand grew an impressive 36.3% in October outpacing our capacity growth as we continue to see a robust demand environment in Brazil". [more - original PR]