7-Nov-2019 10:00 AM

Azul pax up 36% in Oct-2019 on 33% more ASKs

Azul Linhas Aereas reported (06-Nov-2019) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2019:

  • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +36.3% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: +40.1%;
    • International: +23.3%;
  • Passenger capacity (ASKs): +33.3%;
    • Domestic: +36.3%;
    • International: +22.6%;
  • Passenger load factor: 84.2%, +1.8ppts;
    • Domestic: 83.9%, +2.3ppts;
    • International: 85.4%, +0.5ppts.

Azul CEO John Rodgerson stated: "Passenger demand grew an impressive 36.3% in October outpacing our capacity growth as we continue to see a robust demand environment in Brazil". [more - original PR]

