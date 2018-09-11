Azul: Partnership with TAP important during Brazilian economic crisis

Azul CRO Abhi Shah, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, highlighted (10-Sep-2018) the importance of the partnership with TAP Air Portugal during Brazil's economic crisis, stating that the carrier had to reduce capacity in 2015 to face the crisis and TAP assisted by incorporating 15 of Azul's aircraft, proving to be an advantage with fleet size flexibility. He added: "The hardest thing in the world is returning aircraft, it's really really hard and really really expensive". The synergy between TAP and Azul reached the point where the carriers placed a common bid for WiFi and the carriers' A320neos have common specifications.