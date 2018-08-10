10-Aug-2018 9:47 AM
Azul operating profit declines in 2Q2018, net profit rebounds
Azul Linhas Aereas reported (09-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Operating revenue: BRL2069 million (USD575.4 million), +20.5% year-on-year;
- Operating costs: BRL1993 million (USD554.3 million), +23.2%;
- Fuel: BRL563 million (USD156.6 million), +35.4%;
- Aircraft and other rent: BRL361 million (USD100.4 million), +24.2%;
- Labour: BRL354.7 million (USD98.6 million), +14.1%;
- Operating profit: BRL75.8 million (USD21.1 million), -23.3%;
- Net profit: BRL238.3 million (USD66.3 million), compared to a loss of BRL38.6 million in p-c-p;
- Yield: BRL 34.60 cents (USD 9.6 cents), +2.1%;
- Revenue per ASK: BRL 29.30 cents (USD 8.1 cents), +1.6%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: BRL 27.71 cents (USD 7.7 cents), +1.1%;
- Cost per ASK: BRL 28.23 cents (USD 7.9 cents), +3.9%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: BRL 20.25 cents (USD 5.6 cents), +0.3%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Operating revenue: BRL4283 million (USD1255 million), +19.1%;
- Operating costs: BRL3931 million (USD1152 million), +19.6%;
- Fuel: BRL1140 million (USD334.1 million), +29.3%;
- Labour: BRL688.5 million (USD201.7 million), +14.6%;
- Aircraft and other rent: BRL688.1 million (USD201.6 million), +20.5%;
- Operating profit: BRL351.7 million (USD103.0 million), +14.2%;
- Net profit: BRL448.8 million (USD131.5 million), compared to a profit of BRL19.7 million in p-c-p;
- Yield: BRL 35.24 cents (USD 10.3 cents), +3.1%;
- Revenue per ASK: BRL 30.10 cents (USD 8.8 cents), +3.3%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: BRL 28.60 cents (USD 8.4 cents), +3.1%;
- Cost per ASK: BRL 27.63 cents (USD 8.1 cents), +3.7%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: BRL 19.61 cents (USD 5.7 cents), +0.6%;
- Total assets: BRL10,964 million (USD3212 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents: BRL849 million (USD248.8 million);
- Total liabilities: BRL8098 million (USD2373 million). [more - original PR - English/Spanish]
*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.278103 for 2Q2018
*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.293002 for 1H2018