Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Aug-2018 9:47 AM

Azul operating profit declines in 2Q2018, net profit rebounds

Azul Linhas Aereas reported (09-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Operating revenue: BRL2069 million (USD575.4 million), +20.5% year-on-year;
    • Operating costs: BRL1993 million (USD554.3 million), +23.2%;
      • Fuel: BRL563 million (USD156.6 million), +35.4%;
      • Aircraft and other rent: BRL361 million (USD100.4 million), +24.2%;
      • Labour: BRL354.7 million (USD98.6 million), +14.1%;
    • Operating profit: BRL75.8 million (USD21.1 million), -23.3%;
    • Net profit: BRL238.3 million (USD66.3 million), compared to a loss of BRL38.6 million in p-c-p;
    • Yield: BRL 34.60 cents (USD 9.6 cents), +2.1%;
    • Revenue per ASK: BRL 29.30 cents (USD 8.1 cents), +1.6%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASK: BRL 27.71 cents (USD 7.7 cents), +1.1%;
    • Cost per ASK: BRL 28.23 cents (USD 7.9 cents), +3.9%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: BRL 20.25 cents (USD 5.6 cents), +0.3%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Operating revenue: BRL4283 million (USD1255 million), +19.1%;
    • Operating costs: BRL3931 million (USD1152 million), +19.6%;
      • Fuel: BRL1140 million (USD334.1 million), +29.3%;
      • Labour: BRL688.5 million (USD201.7 million), +14.6%;
      • Aircraft and other rent: BRL688.1 million (USD201.6 million), +20.5%;
    • Operating profit: BRL351.7 million (USD103.0 million), +14.2%;
    • Net profit: BRL448.8 million (USD131.5 million), compared to a profit of BRL19.7 million in p-c-p;
    • Yield: BRL 35.24 cents (USD 10.3 cents), +3.1%;
    • Revenue per ASK: BRL 30.10 cents (USD 8.8 cents), +3.3%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASK: BRL 28.60 cents (USD 8.4 cents), +3.1%;
    • Cost per ASK: BRL 27.63 cents (USD 8.1 cents), +3.7%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: BRL 19.61 cents (USD 5.7 cents), +0.6%;
    • Total assets: BRL10,964 million (USD3212 million);
    • Cash and cash equivalents: BRL849 million (USD248.8 million);
    • Total liabilities: BRL8098 million (USD2373 million). [more - original PR - English/Spanish]

*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.278103 for 2Q2018
*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.293002 for 1H2018

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More