Azul operating expenses up 19.8% in 1Q2020

Azul reported (14-May-2020) a 19.8% year-on-year increase in operating expenses in 1Q2020. Unit cost (CASK) increased 7%, attributed to the 18.2% average depreciation of the BRL and a 27.5% increase in depreciation mostly driven by the net addition of 20 new aircraft. Details include:

Aircraft fuel costs increased 10% mainly due to a 5.1% increase in fuel price in BRL and the 6.6% increase in stage length resulting in higher flight hours. Aircraft fuel CASK decreased 1.8%;

Salaries, wages and benefits increased 4.5% due to expansion and the 3.4% annual salary increase negotiated for the sector with unions in Dec-2019. Salaries CASK decreased 6.7%;

Depreciation and amortisation increased 27.5% due the net addition of 20 next generation aircraft over the past 12 months;

Landing fees increased 20.1% due to the 6.6% increase in stage length, an increase in the average size of aircraft and the 18.2% average depreciation of the BRL;

Traffic and customer servicing expenses increased 24.3% due to the 13.6% increase in international capacity, a 10% increase in handling fees due to labor salary adjustments and the 3.3% increase in the number of passengers in 1Q2020;

Sales and marketing increased 19.6% mostly due to the 9.0% increase in passenger revenues and a 41% increase in cargo revenues, leading to an increase in commissions;

Maintenance materials and repairs increased by 132.1%. Excluding non-recurring expenses of BRL14.8 million (USD2.55 million) related to aircraft redelivery checks, Maintenance materials and repairs increased BRL71.7 million (USD12.34 million) mainly due to the 18% average depreciation of the BRL and the end of an 18 month maintenance repair fee waiver agreement with a supplier, resulting in an increase of BRL40 million (USD6.88 million) in maintenance fees;

Other operating expenses increased 37.6% mainly due to higher IT expenses due to the depreciation of the BRL, which impacted booking fees priced in USD, higher contingency expenses and the overall growth of the airline impacting other expenses. [more - original PR]