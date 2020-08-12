Azul launches regional brand Azul Conecta

Azul, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (11-Aug-2020) the launch of its regional brand, Azul Conecta. Azul Conecta will help Azul to increase its domestic network to over 200 cities. Azul stated: "We will reach smaller communities and we will connect the regions to the domestic and international networks". The carrier will dedicate three Cessna Grand Caravan exclusively for cargo operations. As previously reported by CAPA, Azul Conecta will operate a 17 Grand Caravan fleet.