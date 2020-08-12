Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Aug-2020 12:55 PM

Azul launches regional brand Azul Conecta

Azul, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (11-Aug-2020) the launch of its regional brand, Azul Conecta. Azul Conecta will help Azul to increase its domestic network to over 200 cities. Azul stated: "We will reach smaller communities and we will connect the regions to the domestic and international networks". The carrier will dedicate three Cessna Grand Caravan exclusively for cargo operations. As previously reported by CAPA, Azul Conecta will operate a 17 Grand Caravan fleet.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More