Azul ends equity investment in TAP but maintains commercial bonds

Azul CFO Alexandre Malfitani, speaking at the carrier's 3Q2020 results call, commented Azul's relationship with TAP Air Portugal, stating: "There's no equity investment any more... The commercial relationship on the sublease side… and commercial side with the cochair and the joint venture, those are all very positive for both Azul and TAP, both the leases and the joint venture". He added: "Those will continue moving forward and we have the bond right, which is now secured. It's always been secured by TAP's loyalty program, but now the government is putting in a big capital infusion into the company, securing the future of TAP". [more - original PR]