Azul handles over 100,000 pax connecting from TAP services

Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras and TAP Portugal announced (23-Oct-2017) their codeshare partnership handled over 100,000 TAP passengers connecting to Azul's network. Over half of these passengers connected at Recife Guararapes International Airport and Belo Horizonte Tancredo Neves International Airport, two of Azul's main hubs following Campinas Viracopos Airport. Azul president and TAP shareholder David Neeleman stated: "This milestone makes us very excited... We will continue to invest in expanding our network". [more - original PR - Portuguese]
24-Oct-2017 8:49 AM