Azul domestic RPKs up 13.2% in Jan-2021

Azul reported (08-Feb-2021) the following preliminary traffic highlights for Jan-2021:

Passenger traffic (RPKs): -10.9% year-on-year; Domestic: +13.2%; International: -82.0%;

Passenger capacity (ASKs): -5.5%; Domestic: +17.6%; International: -77.5%;

Passenger load factor: 85.2%, -6.5pp; Domestic: 84.3%, -5.0pp; International: 87.8%, -18.1pp.



Azul CEO John Rodgerson stated: "We began the year on a very positive note as one of the few airlines in the world, if not the only, with domestic recovery already above 2019". [more - original PR]