9-Feb-2021 11:45 AM

Azul domestic RPKs up 13.2% in Jan-2021

Azul reported (08-Feb-2021) the following preliminary traffic highlights for Jan-2021:

  • Passenger traffic (RPKs): -10.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: +13.2%;
    • International: -82.0%;
  • Passenger capacity (ASKs): -5.5%;
    • Domestic: +17.6%;
    • International: -77.5%;
  • Passenger load factor: 85.2%, -6.5pp;
    • Domestic: 84.3%, -5.0pp;
    • International: 87.8%, -18.1pp.

Azul CEO John Rodgerson stated: "We began the year on a very positive note as one of the few airlines in the world, if not the only, with domestic recovery already above 2019". [more - original PR]

