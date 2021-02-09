9-Feb-2021 11:45 AM
Azul domestic RPKs up 13.2% in Jan-2021
Azul reported (08-Feb-2021) the following preliminary traffic highlights for Jan-2021:
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): -10.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: +13.2%;
- International: -82.0%;
- Passenger capacity (ASKs): -5.5%;
- Domestic: +17.6%;
- International: -77.5%;
- Passenger load factor: 85.2%, -6.5pp;
- Domestic: 84.3%, -5.0pp;
- International: 87.8%, -18.1pp.
Azul CEO John Rodgerson stated: "We began the year on a very positive note as one of the few airlines in the world, if not the only, with domestic recovery already above 2019". [more - original PR]