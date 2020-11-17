Become a CAPA Member
17-Nov-2020 5:07 PM

Azul: Domestic demand recovery in Brazil remains among the fastest in the world

Azul announced (16-Nov-2020) that domestic demand recovery in Brazil continues to be one of the fastest in the world. Azul's Sep-2020 domestic capacity was 49% of Sep-2019 last year, while Dec-2020 domestic capacity is expected to reach more than 80%. The carrier will operate to 113 destinations at the end of 2020, which compares to 116 destinations at the beginning 2020, representing the recovery of 97% of the network in terms of cities served. [more - original PR]

