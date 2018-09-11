Azul CRO on investment by other carriers: 'The money is nice, especially when you need it'

Azul CRO Abhi Shah, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, commented (10-Sep-2018) on investment by other carriers, stating: "I won't lie to you, the money is nice, especially when you need it". He added that the partnership with United Airlines puts Azul in a comfortable position. He stated: "Not once… United put restrictions to our plans… has not held us back in any way… one of the reasons HNA came to us is because of United". Other positive point of the partnership is that bringing international best practises allows "everybody to work disciplined".