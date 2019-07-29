Azul champions competition at Sao Paulo Congonhas, but labels small aircraft as 'inefficient'
Azul Linhas Aereas welcomed (26-Jul-2019) Brazil ANAC's decision to allow Azul to participate in the slot distribution process at Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport, but warned that allocating the slots to carriers with smaller capacity aircraft is a waste of airport infrastructure capacity. Azul "believes that opening the airport to a series of new entrants increases the number of operators in Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport but does not increase competition". Azul added that operating with small aircraft is "an inefficient use of valuable public resources". As previously reported by CAPA, Passaredo and MAP Linhas Aereas expressed interest in operating in Congonhas. Both carriers have 70 seat ATR 72s as their largest aircraft. [more - original PR - Portuguese]