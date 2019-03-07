Azul CEO: 'We couldn’t be more excited about the results we are seeing from the A320neos'

Azul Linhas Aereas CEO John Rodgerson commented (06-Mar-2019) on Feb-2019 passenger traffic figures stating: "We had a very strong Feb-2019 with domestic demand growing 24.4% resulting in a load factor of 82.1%, up 2.9ppts. We couldn't be more excited about the results we are seeing from the A320neos. We now have 24 next generation aircraft in our fleet and will continue to focus on accelerating our fleet transformation plan going forward". [more - original PR]