25-Feb-2022 11:07 AM
Azul Cargo 2021 revenue surpasses target of doubling 2019 result
Azul reported (24-Feb-2022) net revenue of BRL1.1 billion (USD214.70 million) for Azul Cargo in 2021, surpassing the company's target of doubling 2019 revenue, which reached BRL480.7 million (USD93.82 million). As previously reported by CAPA, Azul recently launched the Embraer Class-F freighter, featuring 15 tonnes of payload capacity and estimated carbon emissions reduction capability of 7900 tonnes p/a compared to previous models. [more - original PR]