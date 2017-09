Azul director of alliances and distribution Marcelo Bento Ribeiro, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (12-Sep-2017) the country's Congress has been distracted on a vote to lift foreign ownership restrictions for the country's airlines. Presently, foreign investment is limited to 20% of airline voting shares. There have been proposals floated in the country's legislature to raise those levels to 100%.