Azul appoints new CEO and CFO

Azul appointed (24-Jul-2017) John Rodgerson as CEO, effective immediately. Mr Rogerson replaces Antonoaldo Neves, who held the position since 2014 and is leaving Azul to become a member of the TAP Portugal board. Mr Rodgerson joined Azul in 2008 as one of its founders and was instrumental in the implementation of its business plan. As CFO, he was responsible for many accomplishments, including raising capital for the airline over the past nine years, culminating in Azul's IPO in Apr-2017. Prior to joining Azul, Mr Rodgerson held an executive position at JetBlue Airways. Azul appointed Alex Malfitani as CFO. Mr Malfitani also joined Azul in 2008 as one of Azul's founding members. He has been the head of Azul's loyalty programme TudoAzul since 2015 and prior to that he held the position of treasurer and finance director. [more - original PR - English] [more - original PR - Portuguese]