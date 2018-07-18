Azul announces LoI to acquire 21 E195-E2 aircraft

Azul Linhas Aereas and Embraer announced (17-Jul-2018) a LoI to acquire 21 E195-E2 aircraft, which will increase Azul's firm order to 51 E195-E2s. The 21 aircraft contract has a value of USD1.4 billion. Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO John Slattery stated: "Azul is much more than a customer to us, they are a great business partner. Embraer has been with Azul from the time they launched the airline, so it's so important for us to continue collaborating to build its future". The aircraft will be configured with 136 seats and deliveries will start in 2019. Azul expects the E2 to operate with at least 26% lower CASK compared to the E195. Azul CEO John Rodgerson stated: "With the need to replace all of our current generation E1 aircraft… Given that 50% of our E1s will be returned within the next five years, this new order ensures the replacement of these aircraft by fuel-efficient new generation aircraft, contributing to the continuous reduction of our unit costs". [more - original PR - Azul] [more - original PR - Embraer]