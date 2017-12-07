Azul and Turkish Airlines sign codeshare agreement

Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras and Turkish Airlines signed (06-Dec-2017) a codeshare agreement, effective 08-Dec-2017. Turkish will codeshare on 14 Azul domestic services from Sao Paulo Guarulhos, including Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Ilheus, Porto Seguro, Porto Alegre, Brasilia, Foz do Iguacu and Florianopolis. Azul will codeshare on Turkish's Istanbul-Sao Paulo service. According to OAG, Turkish operates Istanbul-Sao Paulo Guarulhos service with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. [more - original PR]
7-Dec-2017 7:40 AM