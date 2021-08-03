Become a CAPA Member
3-Aug-2021 6:21 AM

Azul and Lilium announce intent to partner to build eVTOL network in Brazil

Azul and Lilium announced (02-Aug-2021) their intention to form a strategic partnership to build an exclusive electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) network in Brazil. Under the proposed agreement, Lilium would sell 220 eVTOL aircraft to Azul for an aggregate value of up to USD1 billion, with operations scheduled to commence in 2025. Azul will maintain and operate the fleet, while Lilium will provide an aircraft health monitoring system, replacement batteries and other spare parts. The partnership and aircraft order is subject to finalisation of commercial terms and submission of definitive documentation. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - 1]

