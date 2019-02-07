Azul accelerates fleet transformation in 2019

Azul Linhas Aereas announced (06-Feb-2019) a "significant acceleration" of its fleet transformation programme for 2019. The carrier expects to add 21 next generation aircraft in 2019, an increase of eight aircraft from its previous plan. These additions will be offset by the retirement of 15 Embraer E195s, seven more than previously announced. Consistent with Azul's fleet upgauging strategy, ASKs are expected to increase by 18% while operations should increase by 5%. Azul CEO John Rodgerson stated the fleet transformation programme is a step further in achieving Azul's margin expansion plan. Azul is working towards having 40% of its capacity handled by next generation aircraft. [more - original PR]