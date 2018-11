Azul Linhas Aereas stated (08-Nov-2018) performance of A320neo "has surpassed all our expectations" leading to "increased capacity, fares and RASK". Azul added the A320neos are flying on average 14 hours a day, elevating Azul's average jet utilisation rate to "a leading 12.6 hours a day and improving connectivity across the system". The carrier deploys the aircraft in 27 of 218 routes. [more - original PR]