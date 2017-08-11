﻿﻿Azimuth Airlines to transport 2m passengers in first year of operations

Azimuth Airlines announced (10-Aug-2017) plans to transport approximately two million passengers within the first year of operations utilising 12 aircraft, starting with charter service in Aug-2017 and regular service in Sep-2017. Initial routes include Rostov-Moscow, Rostov-Simferopol, and Krasnodar-Simferopol. The airline's business model is based on serving the Southern and Northern Caucuses, connecting Krasnodar, Rostov, Sochi, Mineralnye Vody to Volga, Ural and Siberia, as well as transit services through major CIS hub airports to Europe. Executive management is headed by chairman Pavel Udod, executive director Eduard Teplitsky and general director Pavel Ekzhanov. [more - original PR]