Avolon: Global jet aircraft fleet to double by 2036

Avolon issued (Oct-2017) its global fleet and aviation forecast for the period to 2036, against a backdrop of 2.9% average annual growth in global economic activity. The forecast covers all Western manufactured passenger jet and cargo aircraft in airline services, and the main Russian and Chinese types. Highlights include:

RPKs: Average growth of 5.4% p/a;

ASKs: Average growth of 5.2% p/a;

Cargo traffic: Average growth of 3.9% p/a;

Fleet size: Average growth of 3.6% p/a. Almost 43,000 aircraft will be delivered over the next 20 years, comprising 42,000 passenger aircraft and 800 factory built freighters;

Fuel burn per ASK: Average decline of 1.4% p/a.

By 2036, the world jet aircraft fleet will have doubled, increasing from 25,600 to 51,800 aircraft, of which 2800 will be dedicated freighters. P2F conversions will satisfy over two thirds of the freighter requirement, which will total 2800 additional aircraft over 20 years. Over 16,000 aircraft will be retired over the period, representing 64% of today's fleet. [more - original PR]