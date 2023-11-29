Become a CAPA Member
29-Nov-2023 7:45 PM

Avolon: 'We are spending a huge amount of our time on sustainability'

Avolon chairman, Asia Pacific and Middle East Simon Hanson, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (29-Nov-2023) leasing companies are "grappling" with what role to play in the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market. Mr Hanson continued: "We've come at it in a different way in terms of focusing on new technology planes", noting banks have a "preference for new technology aircraft". He added: "We are very conscious of the need of producing sustainability reports and all of that journey that we're on, we are spending a huge amount of our time on sustainability".

