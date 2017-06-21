Avolon sings MoU with Boeing for 50 737 MAX aircraft

Avolon signed (20-Jun-2017) an MoU with Boeing for 75 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The deal is valued at USD8.4 billion at list prices. The MoU also includes an option for a further 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The order build Avolon’s owned, managed and committed fleet to 925 aircraft, including 360 orders and commitments. This is Avolon's largest commitment with Boeing to date. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery from 2021 onwards. [more - original PR]