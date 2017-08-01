Avolon fleet reaches 574 aircraft at end of 2Q2017

Delivered a total of 23 aircraft, including six redeliveries, and sold eight aircraft;

Completed a total of 21 lease transactions in the quarter comprising new aircraft leases, secondary leases and lease extensions;

Owned and managed fleet of 574 aircraft reached at end of 2Q2017, +153% year-on-year;

Owned, managed & committed fleet of 921 aircraft at end of 2Q2017, +108%;

Total orders & commitments, including the MoU with Boeing for 75 MAX 8 aircraft, are for 347 new technology aircraft;

Average owned fleet age of 4.9 years with average remaining lease term of 6.8 years at end of 2Q2017;

Total customer base of 151 airlines in 64 countries at end of 2Q2017, +78%.

reported (31-Jul-2017) the following business highlights and fleet metrics for 2Q2017: