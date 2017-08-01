Loading
1-Aug-2017 7:02 AM

Avolon fleet reaches 574 aircraft at end of 2Q2017

Avolon reported (31-Jul-2017) the following business highlights and fleet metrics for 2Q2017:
  • Delivered a total of 23 aircraft, including six redeliveries, and sold eight aircraft;
  • Completed a total of 21 lease transactions in the quarter comprising new aircraft leases, secondary leases and lease extensions;
  • Owned and managed fleet of 574 aircraft reached at end of 2Q2017, +153% year-on-year;
  • Owned, managed & committed fleet of 921 aircraft at end of 2Q2017, +108%;
  • Total orders & commitments, including the MoU with Boeing for 75 MAX 8 aircraft, are for 347 new technology aircraft;
  • Average owned fleet age of 4.9 years with average remaining lease term of 6.8 years at end of 2Q2017;
  • Total customer base of 151 airlines in 64 countries at end of 2Q2017, +78%.