8-Oct-2019 8:53 AM

Avolon owned, managed and committed fleet up 3% to 914 aircraft in 3Q2019

Avolon reported (07-Oct-2019) the following fleet and business highlights for 3Q2019:

  • Owned, managed and committed fleet of 914, an increase of 3% year-on-year;
  • Owned and managed 527 aircraft, with total orders and commitments for 387 new technology aircraft;
  • Executed 21 lease transactions comprising of new aircraft leases, follow on leases and lease extensions;
  • Delivered eight new aircraft to five customers and transitioned four aircraft to follow on lessees;
  • Sold 10 aircraft, three of which were managed, and also disposed of one additional managed aircraft constituting an insured total loss;
  • Total of 152 airline customers operating in 61 countries. [more - original PR]

