8-Oct-2019 8:53 AM
Avolon owned, managed and committed fleet up 3% to 914 aircraft in 3Q2019
Avolon reported (07-Oct-2019) the following fleet and business highlights for 3Q2019:
- Owned, managed and committed fleet of 914, an increase of 3% year-on-year;
- Owned and managed 527 aircraft, with total orders and commitments for 387 new technology aircraft;
- Executed 21 lease transactions comprising of new aircraft leases, follow on leases and lease extensions;
- Delivered eight new aircraft to five customers and transitioned four aircraft to follow on lessees;
- Sold 10 aircraft, three of which were managed, and also disposed of one additional managed aircraft constituting an insured total loss;
- Total of 152 airline customers operating in 61 countries. [more - original PR]