Avolon issues global regional jet forecast

Avolon issued (Oct-2017) its global regional jet forecast, including the following highlights:
- Bombardier C Series: "Performing well in service" and, assuming that the Airbus deal closes and the US penalty tariff requirement is removed, is "well placed to pick up future orders". Avolon stated the larger CS300 is expected to account for 70% of C Series deliveries;
- COMAC C919: Not expected to enter service before 2020, with deliveries of around 600 aircraft forecast through to the end of 2036;
- Irkut MS21/MC21: Deliver around 600 aircraft from 2021 onwards, with two thirds of sales going to the larger -300 variant;
- Embraer E2 family: Sales "have been slower than expected" over the past two years. Avolon stated the Embraer 175 E2 is "expected to be the strongest family member with around half the total sales", mostly within North America.
- Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation Regional Jet: Avolon lowered the medium term delivery forecast. Sales are assumed to be limited to the MRJ90 and no stretch model has been assumed. [more - original PR]