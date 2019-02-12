Become a CAPA Member
12-Feb-2019 3:15 PM

Avolon forecasts 'moderate decline' in 2019 airline industry profit

Avolon released (11-Feb-2019) the following predictions in its 2019 Industry Forecast report 'Buckle Up':

  • A further moderate decline in airline industry profitability with returns remaining above the gradually rising cost of capital;
  • More airline failures, but aircraft demand will remain robust as capacity is quickly reabsorbed;
  • Sale and leaseback transactions will gradually return to more realistic levels, supported by traditional lessor investments;
  • Capital markets will maintain growth trajectory;
  • New investors will continue to enter the market and partner with lessors to build aircraft portfolios;
  • Anticipated economic headwinds will require risk management on the part of lessors, but opportunities will arise for insurgents with access to liquidity;
  • Boeing will conclude its evaluation of the 'New Midsize Airplane' and launch a mid market family aircraft during the year. [more - original PR]

