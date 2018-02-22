23-Feb-2018 9:42 AM
Avolon fleet more than doubles over 2017
Avolon reported (22-Feb-2018) the following highlights for 2017:
- Fleet:
- 107 aircraft deliveries, transitions and sales, including the delivery of 45 new aircraft;
- Sold 44 aircraft, including 29 owned aircraft and 15 managed aircraft;
- Owned, managed and committed fleet increased by 109% year-on-year to 908 aircraft as of year end;
- Average age of owned fleet of 5.3 years, and average remaining lease term of delivered fleet of 6.6 years;
- Fleet utilisation of 99.4%;
- Financing:
- Completed the USD10.4 billion acquisition and integration of CIT's aircraft leasing business, creating the third largest aircraft lessor;
- Raised USD14.9 billion total debt and equity capital in 2017, including USD9.75 billion of debt raised in the public capital markets:
- USD2.4 billion of incremental equity raised, USD5.5 billion term B loan (TLB) issuance and USD4.25 billion unsecured bond issuances;
- Repriced USD5.0 billion TLB-2 from LIBOR plus 2.75% with a LIBOR floor of 0.75% to LIBOR plus 2.25% with a LIBOR floor of 0.75%;
- Repriced and partially repaid TLB-1 from LIBOR plus 2.25% with a LIBOR floor of 0% to LIBOR plus 1.75% with a LIBOR floor of 0%;
- Raised USD2.8 billion of new commercial debt, export credit debt, and private placement debt from 28 lenders during the year, including upsizing warehouse facilities and other revolving credit facilities by a combined total of USD1.1 billion;
- Received corporate credit ratings from four rating agencies, all with stable outlook:
- Fitch Ratings (BB);
- KBRA (BBB+);
- Moody's Investor Service (Ba2, upgraded from Ba3);
- S&P Global Ratings (BB+);
- Corporate transactions:
- Firm order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft including 55 MAX 8s and 20 MAX 10s, with options for a further 20 MAX 8 aircraft;
- Acquired all non-controlling interests in the consolidated Avolon group.