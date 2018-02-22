Loading
23-Feb-2018 9:42 AM

Avolon fleet more than doubles over 2017

Avolon reported (22-Feb-2018) the following highlights for 2017:

  • Fleet:
    • 107 aircraft deliveries, transitions and sales, including the delivery of 45 new aircraft;
    • Sold 44 aircraft, including 29 owned aircraft and 15 managed aircraft;
    • Owned, managed and committed fleet increased by 109% year-on-year to 908 aircraft as of year end;
    • Average age of owned fleet of 5.3 years, and average remaining lease term of delivered fleet of 6.6 years; 
    • Fleet utilisation of 99.4%;
  • Financing:
    • Completed the USD10.4 billion acquisition and integration of CIT's aircraft leasing business, creating the third largest aircraft lessor;
    • Raised USD14.9 billion total debt and equity capital in 2017, including USD9.75 billion of debt raised in the public capital markets:
    • USD2.4 billion of incremental equity raised, USD5.5 billion term B loan (TLB) issuance and USD4.25 billion unsecured bond issuances;
    • Repriced USD5.0 billion TLB-2 from LIBOR plus 2.75% with a LIBOR floor of 0.75% to LIBOR plus 2.25% with a LIBOR floor of 0.75%;
    • Repriced and partially repaid TLB-1 from LIBOR plus 2.25% with a LIBOR floor of 0% to LIBOR plus 1.75% with a LIBOR floor of 0%; 
    • Raised USD2.8 billion of new commercial debt, export credit debt, and private placement debt from 28 lenders during the year, including  upsizing warehouse facilities and other revolving credit facilities by a combined total of USD1.1 billion;
    • Received corporate credit ratings from four rating agencies, all with stable outlook:
      • Fitch Ratings (BB);
      • KBRA (BBB+);
      • Moody's Investor Service (Ba2, upgraded from Ba3);
      • S&P Global Ratings (BB+);
  • Corporate transactions:
    • Firm order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft including 55 MAX 8s and 20 MAX 10s, with options for a further 20 MAX 8 aircraft;
    • Acquired all non-controlling interests in the consolidated Avolon group. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More