7-Jan-2020 3:05 PM
Avolon delivers 54 aircraft, sells 92 in 2019
Avolon announced (06-Jan-2020) it reached a fleet of 525 and revealed the following highlights for 2019:
- Delivered a total of 54 new aircraft and transitioned 24 aircraft to a total of 36 customers;
- Commitments for 400 fuel efficient, new technology aircraft;
- Sold 92 aircraft;
- Executed a total of 109 lease transactions, comprising new aircraft leases, second leases, lease extensions and 32 sale agreements;
- Ordered 140 CFM LEAP-1A Engines to power 70 A320 family aircraft. [more - original PR]