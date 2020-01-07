Become a CAPA Member
Loading
7-Jan-2020 3:05 PM

Avolon delivers 54 aircraft, sells 92 in 2019

Avolon announced (06-Jan-2020) it reached a fleet of 525 and revealed the following highlights for 2019:

  • Delivered a total of 54 new aircraft and transitioned 24 aircraft to a total of 36 customers;
  • Commitments for 400 fuel efficient, new technology aircraft;
  • Sold 92 aircraft;
  • Executed a total of 109 lease transactions, comprising new aircraft leases, second leases, lease extensions and 32 sale agreements;
  • Ordered 140 CFM LEAP-1A Engines to power 70 A320 family aircraft. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More