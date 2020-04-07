Avolon cancels commitments for 75 Boeing 737 MAX and four A330neo aircraft

Avolon CEO Dómhnal Slattery announced (03-Apr-2020) the company cancelled commitments for 75 unplaced Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and four A330neo aircraft. The lessor also deferred delivery dates for 16 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to 2024 and beyond and nine A320neo family delivery dates from 2020/21 to 2027. This will reduce Avolon's aircraft commitments in the 2020 to 2023 time frame from 284 aircraft, as at the end of 2019, to 165 aircraft and significantly reduce near term capital commitments. Mr Slattery said the company remains committed to the 737 MAX programme. [more - original PR]