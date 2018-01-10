Avolon announces 4Q2017 business highlights and fleet metrics

Avolon announced (09-Jan-2018) the following 4Q2017 business highlights and fleet metrics:
- Deliveries and sales: Seven aircraft delivered and five aircraft sold during 4Q2017;
- New order pipeline: 2018 order book deliveries fully placed and all widebody aircraft from order book placed out until 4Q2019;
- Avolon Capital Partners: Sale of the remaining three aircraft from Avolon Capital Partners, the company's JV with Wells Fargo in which Avolon was a 25% JV partner, with returns realised ahead of expectations;
- Fleet: Owned, managed and committed fleet increased by 109% year-on-year to 908 aircraft at the end of 4Q2017;
- Fleet age: Average age of owned fleet of 5.3 years, and average remaining lease term of delivered fleet of 6.6 years;
- Customer base: Total customer base increased to 153 airlines in 64 countries. [more - original PR]