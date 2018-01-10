Loading
Avolon announces 4Q2017 business highlights and fleet metrics

Avolon announced (09-Jan-2018) the following 4Q2017 business highlights and fleet metrics:

  • Deliveries and sales: Seven aircraft delivered and five aircraft sold during 4Q2017;
  • New order pipeline: 2018 order book deliveries fully placed and all widebody aircraft from order book placed out until 4Q2019;
  • Avolon Capital Partners: Sale of the remaining three aircraft from Avolon Capital Partners, the company's JV with Wells Fargo in which Avolon was a 25% JV partner, with returns realised ahead of expectations;
  • Fleet: Owned, managed and committed fleet increased by 109% year-on-year to 908 aircraft at the end of 4Q2017;
  • Fleet age: Average age of owned fleet of 5.3 years, and average remaining lease term of delivered fleet of 6.6 years;
  • Customer base: Total customer base increased to 153 airlines in 64 countries. [more - original PR]

