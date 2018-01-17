Loading
17-Jan-2018 7:46 AM

Avolon issues predictions for 2018

Avolon issued (16-Jan-2018) the following predictions for 2018:

  • Passenger traffic growth will continue to perform measurably above trend, led by emerging markets;
  • OEM deliveries will get back on track and continue to increase in number and value;
  • Lessors will remain the largest funding channel, although SLBs will remain largely the domain of emerging, or recently emerged, players;
  • Liquidity from private and fixed income investors will continue to increase, with Asian capital playing a growing role;
  • Further modest increases in interest rates will have little immediate impact on aircraft supply and demand. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More