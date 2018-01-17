Avolon issues predictions for 2018

Avolon issued (16-Jan-2018) the following predictions for 2018:
- Passenger traffic growth will continue to perform measurably above trend, led by emerging markets;
- OEM deliveries will get back on track and continue to increase in number and value;
- Lessors will remain the largest funding channel, although SLBs will remain largely the domain of emerging, or recently emerged, players;
- Liquidity from private and fixed income investors will continue to increase, with Asian capital playing a growing role;
- Further modest increases in interest rates will have little immediate impact on aircraft supply and demand. [more - original PR]