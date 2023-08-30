Avinor: Traffic will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2027/28

Avinor handled (29-Aug-2023) 23 million passengers across its airport network in 1H2023, up 16.5% year-on-year and down 11% compared to 1H2019. The strongest recovery was recorded among holiday and leisure travellers, while business travellers remain below pre-pandemic levels. Avinor CEO Abraham Foss stated: "Traffic is still not back at the levels seen before the pandemic and this is having a significant financial impact". Mr Foss added: "We are now estimating that traffic will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2027/2028". Avinor registered reductions in revenues of more than NOK16 billion (EUR1.4 billion) as a result of the pandemic. The Norwegian Parliament has reduced the tax free quote on tobacco by 50% in the state budget from 2023, which represents a reduction of annual revenues of around NOK400 million (EUR34.8 million) for Avinor. Mr Foss commented: "We have managed to keep fees charged to airlines unchanged for many years due to Avinor's commercial revenues and an active cost agenda, but in light of the declining revenue trends caused by weaker traffic development, we are unable to cover our costs and are thus obliged to increase fees". [more - original PR]