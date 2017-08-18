Bergen Flesland Airport officially opens extended terminal

Avinor opened (17-Aug-2017) the new, extended terminal facilities at Bergen Flesland Airport. The new terminal is designed to increase capacity to 7.5 million passengers p/a, however Avinor stated "in practice" the facility could handle up to 10 million passengers before an extension is required. Construction details include:

Surface area expansion from 22,000sqm to 85,000sqm;

Total of 28 check-in units and bag drops, including 12 self service bag drops;

Total of 32 aircraft parking stands;

New baggage facility doubling handling capacity to 2500 units per hour;

Security capacity increased to 2000 passengers p/a, with a total of eight conventional passenger security gates, one employee security gate, a fast track gate and a family gate;

Total of 15 bridge connected gates, comprising six domestic gates and nine domestic and foreign gates;

Nine new restaurants and six new shopping outlets, including duty free;

SAS opening its new Café Lounge.

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg stated: "Now that the airport has doubled its capacity, we have a large international airport that Western Norway can be proud of. This is a state run flagship project that has run on schedule and within budget". [more - original PR]