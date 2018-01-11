Loading
11-Jan-2018 3:01 PM

Oslo Gardermoen Airport pax up 3% in Dec-2017; 27.5m pax in 2017

Oslo Gardermoen Airport reported (10-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 1.9 million, +2.6% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 836,682, +2.6%;
      • International: 1.1 million, +3.0%;
    • Aircraft movements: 18,297, +1.5%;
      • Domestic: 8595, -0.2%;
      • International: 8982, +1.9%;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers: 27.5 million, +6.6%;
      • Domestic: 11.6 million, +3.6%;
      • International: 15.8 million, +8.8%;
    • Aircraft movements: 253,542, +2.4%;

