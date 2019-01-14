Become a CAPA Member
14-Jan-2019 2:03 PM

AVINOR pax up 3% in Dec-2018; 55.0m pax in 2018

Avinor reported (11-Jan-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 3.8 million million, +2.8% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 2.2 million, +1.6%;
      • International: 1.5 million, +5%;
    • Aircraft movements: 56,322, +1.1%;
      • Domestic: 33,718, -3.2%;
      • International: 13,708, +7.2%;
  • 2018:
    • Passengers: 55.0 million, +2.6% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 31.3 million, +2.1%;
      • International: 22.5 million, +3.6%;
    • Aircraft movements: 797,738, -0.3%;

