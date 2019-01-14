14-Jan-2019 2:03 PM
AVINOR pax up 3% in Dec-2018; 55.0m pax in 2018
Avinor reported (11-Jan-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 3.8 million million, +2.8% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 2.2 million, +1.6%;
- International: 1.5 million, +5%;
- Aircraft movements: 56,322, +1.1%;
- Domestic: 33,718, -3.2%;
- International: 13,708, +7.2%;
- 2018:
- Passengers: 55.0 million, +2.6% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 31.3 million, +2.1%;
- International: 22.5 million, +3.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 797,738, -0.3%;
- Domestic: 458,024, -3.8%;
- International: 193,784, +4.3%. [more - original PR]