Avinor Group EBITDA up 14% in 1Q2017

Avinor Group reported (11-May-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Total revenue: NOK2645 million (USD313.2 million), +15.6% year-on-year; Airport operations: NOK2346 million (USD277.9 million), +15.1%; Traffic income: NOK680.5 million (USD80.6 million, -0.7%; Security: NOK307.6 million (USD36.4 million), +21.0%; Duty free: NOK500 million (USD59.2 million), +1.7%; Parking: NOK208.8 million (USD24.7 million), +13.3%; Air navigation services: NOK483.1 million (USD57.2 million), +7.5%; En route charges: NOK249.6 million (USD29.6 million), +14.2%; Inter group income approach and control tower services: NOK197.4 million (USD23.4 million), +5.4%;

EBITDA: NOK549.6 million (USD65.1 million), +13.6%; Airport operations: NOK583.9 million (USD69.2 million), +8.6%; Air navigation services: NOK26.6 million (USD3.2 million), compared to a loss of NOK4.4 million in p-c-p;

Net profit (loss): (NOK45.4 million) (USD5.4 million), compared to a loss of NOK2.1 million in p-c-p;

Total assets: NOK44,339 million (USD5252 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: NOK3819 million (USD452.4 million);

Total liabilities: NOK29,407 million (USD3483 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at NOK1 = USD0.11845