Avinor, commenting on plans to tender Haugesund Airport, stated (22-Nov-2017) the airport will be operated in a service concession model, meaning while Avinor cannot make an offer on the tender, it can still retain ownership of the airport. As previously reported by CAPA, tenders for the 20 year management of Haugesund Airport are invited until 13-Dec-2017. [more - original PR]