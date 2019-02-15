Avinor awards contract for ATC services at two airports to Saerco

Avinor awarded (14-Feb-2019) a five year contract to Saerco for ATC services at Alesund Airport and Kristiansand Kjevik Airport. Avinor reported that Sareco's bid entails annual savings for the company of approximately NOK15 million (EUR1.5 million) or around 37%. Avinor chairman Anne Carine Tanum stated: "The bidding process has resulted in bringing in a new supplier of tower and approach control services. Saerco had the highest score on the quality criterion and is cheapest. The company was particularly good with regard to environment and innovation. Saerco also has its own training facilities with a simulator that will be used to optimise operations and conduct efficient training". Saerco will commence operations from 01-Mar-2020. [more - original PR]