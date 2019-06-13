Avinor aims to reduce costs by minimum of EUR41m by 2021

Avinor board of directors endorsed (11-Jun-2019) a company goal to reduce costs by at least NOK400 million (EUR40.9 million) p/a by 01-Jan-2021. Cost reductions will include all of Avinor's airports, as well as staff and support functions. CEO Dag Falk-Petersen said the operator will "drive our airports even more efficiently than we do today", arguing measures "are not about reducing the number of airports or the flight offering". As previously reported by CAPA, Avinor is to reduce both operational and administrative costs while maintaining safe and stable operations, following a reported loss of EUR4.9 million in 1Q2019. [more - original PR - Norwegian] [more - CAPA Analysis]