AviLease raises USD1.1bn in its first financing

AviLease raised (07-Jun-2023) USD1.1 billion in its first financing, with an internationally funded and oversubscribed offer. The unsecured term facility with five year duration will be used for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of more aircraft to add to the leasing portfolio. The financing is structured in two parts, comprising a conventional funding tranche of USD850 million and a sharia compliant tranche of USD250 million. The company plans to expand its fleet to about 300 aircraft by 2030, as it aims to become one of the world's top aircraft leasing companies. AviLease has acquired or committed to the acquisition of 45 aircraft by end of 2023, with a USD2.4 billion book value. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]